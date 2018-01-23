More Videos

  • X Games in Boise boasts athletes from around the world

    Hawaiian competitor Heiamana Reynolds rolled into Rhodes Skate Park with the hopes of heading to the X Games final competition in Minneapolis.

Hawaiian competitor Heiamana Reynolds rolled into Rhodes Skate Park with the hopes of heading to the X Games final competition in Minneapolis. Travis Meier tmeier@idahostatesman.com
Hawaiian competitor Heiamana Reynolds rolled into Rhodes Skate Park with the hopes of heading to the X Games final competition in Minneapolis. Travis Meier tmeier@idahostatesman.com

Boise & Garden City

Ready for another X Games, Boise? How about a Harley-Davidson race, too?

By Sven Berg

sberg@idahostatesman.com

January 23, 2018 06:52 AM

The Boise City Council is set to approve an agreement Tuesday for ESPN to hold an X Games qualifier at Rhodes Skate Park for the second year in a row.

Last year’s qualifier drew sellout crowds and elite competitors in skateboarding and BMX. It also drew praise from athletes and organizers alike for the skate park, which many said is one of the best in the world.

This year’s events would have the same sports and would take place June 14-17, with the competition occurring on Saturday, June 17. Boise Parks and Recreation director Doug Holloway declined to discuss further details, including what changes Boise might make to staffing levels and amenities, until the council approves the agreement.

The agreement, if approved, will require the city to try to find a place for ESPN to hold a Harley-Davidson Hooligan race on the same dates as the X Games qualifier. Here’s how Harley-Davidson’s website describes Hooligan racing: “No Frills. Just thrills. No pros. No expectations. Roll in with no rules and ride for the pure thrill of it.” ESPN would televise that event, too.

It’s unclear where this race might take place.

Sven Berg: 208-377-6275, @SvenBerg51

