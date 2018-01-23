Ready for another X Games, Boise? How about a Harley-Davidson race, too?

More Videos 2:20 Boise's MLK march is for remembering — and for action Pause 1:36 X Games in Boise boasts athletes from around the world 1:19 Strong earthquake hits Alaska's Kodiak Island, prompting tsunami warning 1:54 Woman battling cancer is 'showered' with puppies 2:33 'No workplace is immune' to harassment, says former state worker behind tort claim 1:47 First Mexican bakery opens in Boise 0:31 Idaho, you can register to vote online now. Here's how. 0:32 St. Luke's uses 'friendly, four-legged' staff to calm upset patients 5:22 Senior highlights for Idaho commit, Bishop Kelly's Khalil Forehand 1:03 99 bottles of beer on the wall is easy. This Eagle man has 11,000 cans in his garage Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

X Games in Boise boasts athletes from around the world Hawaiian competitor Heiamana Reynolds rolled into Rhodes Skate Park with the hopes of heading to the X Games final competition in Minneapolis. Hawaiian competitor Heiamana Reynolds rolled into Rhodes Skate Park with the hopes of heading to the X Games final competition in Minneapolis. Travis Meier tmeier@idahostatesman.com

Hawaiian competitor Heiamana Reynolds rolled into Rhodes Skate Park with the hopes of heading to the X Games final competition in Minneapolis. Travis Meier tmeier@idahostatesman.com