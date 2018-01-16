Feels like spring in January — but don’t be fooled, Old Man Winter will be back.

The first half of January has been warmer than normal — and much warmer than last year at this time — but it’s not at all unusual for Boise to have 50-degree days in January, according to the National Weather Service.

In fact, a look at 30 years of climatological data shows that Boise averages two 50-degree days in January, according to Weather Service meteorologist Dave Groenert. That data is for the period 1987 to 2016.

We’ve already had three so far this year — 52 on Friday, and 50 on both Saturday and Sunday — and the forecast shows highs close to 50 on Wednesday and Thursday, before a cold front comes in and spoils the party.

A ridge over the Northwest created record high temperatures in some places. The high in Seattle Monday was 64, eclipsing the previous record high of 58 for Jan. 15, the Weather Service said. It tied the record for the highest recorded temperature for January in Seattle.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The cold front headed to Boise Thursday will bring rain, with the possibility of snow on Friday. We’ll see less than an inch of accumulation in Boise, while Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area may get another 2 to 5 inches of powder, Groenert said.

This past week’s spring-like weather has been in a stark contrast to last January.

The highest temperature recorded during January of 2017 was 45, and there were 21 days when the high temperature never rose above 32.

Our coldest temperature so far this year is 18 (Jan. 2). There were five days below zero last January, including -11 on Jan. 6.

Let’s take a look at numbers from a few other recent Januaries:

▪ 2016. Warmer than normal.

The highest temperature was 50, and the lowest was 4. There were just two days when temperatures didn’t rise above 32.

Average monthly temperature: 33.6

▪ 2015. Slightly warmer than normal.

The highest temperature was 50, and the lowest temperature was 6. There were five days when highs didn’t exceed 32.

Average monthly temperature: 31.7

▪ 2014. Slightly colder than normal.

The highest temperature was 54, and the lowest was 15. There were 11 days when highs didn’t rise above 32.

Average monthly temperature: 30.5

▪ 2013. Significantly colder than normal.

The highest temperature was 47, and the lowest was -3. There were 21 days when the high temperature was 32 or colder.

Average monthly temperature: 19.6