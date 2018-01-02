Coroner identifies man found dead near Boise’s Diversion Dam

The 39-year-old man found dead near a dam in Southeast Boise on Saturday afternoon has been identified as Jamas Deek Kluza, according to the Ada County coroner.
Kluza lived in Pocatello, the coroner said.
The cause and manner of Kluza’s death is still under investigation, pending toxicology tests. Investigators say they do no suspect foul play.
Kayakers found Kluza’s body at about 2:45 p.m. Saturday along the Greenbelt, about 100 yards east of Diversion Dam, the Ada County Sheriff’s Office said. The dam is off of Idaho 21.
Kluza’s personal belongings were found along the Greenbelt nearby. Investigators said it appeared that Kluza had been dead for several days.
Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413, @KatyMoeller
