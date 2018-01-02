Ada County officials are investigating the death of a Pocatello man found near Diversion Dam Saturday. They do not suspect foul play.
Boise & Garden City

Coroner identifies man found dead near Boise’s Diversion Dam

By Katy Moeller

kmoeller@idahostatesman.com

January 02, 2018 03:08 PM

The 39-year-old man found dead near a dam in Southeast Boise on Saturday afternoon has been identified as Jamas Deek Kluza, according to the Ada County coroner.

Kluza lived in Pocatello, the coroner said.

The cause and manner of Kluza’s death is still under investigation, pending toxicology tests. Investigators say they do no suspect foul play.

Kayakers found Kluza’s body at about 2:45 p.m. Saturday along the Greenbelt, about 100 yards east of Diversion Dam, the Ada County Sheriff’s Office said. The dam is off of Idaho 21.

Kluza’s personal belongings were found along the Greenbelt nearby. Investigators said it appeared that Kluza had been dead for several days.

Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413, @KatyMoeller

