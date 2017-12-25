Bogus Basin will open 4 more lifts Tuesday, offer top-to-bottom skiing

Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area is going to need more snow to get the Deer Point and Showcase chair lifts going — but snowstorms over the weekend will allow it to open four more lifts on Tuesday, the ski area announced Monday afternoon.
The Coach beginner chairlift has been operating since Friday.
On Tuesday, these four lifts will also be operating, with limited grooming: Morning Star, Superior, Bitterroot and Pinecreek.
Bogus Basin got 8 inches of new snow over the past 48 hours, according to Bogus’ snow report.
Never miss a local story.
“We are excited about getting more of the mountain open during the holiday season, and the forecast is calling for more storms,” said General Manager Brad Wilson in a press release. “We’re eager to get the entire mountain fully up and running and are closely monitoring the conditions and weather.”
He cautioned skiers that early season conditions exist, and skiers should take care and expect obstacles and thin spots, even on groomed trails.
Tomorrow we are opening top to bottom! Big ups to all the staff that hustled on Christmas Day to pull this off 59 total trails, 45 alpine trails, 14 nordic trails, and chairs 2,3,5,6,7❗️ Happy Holidays from the Bogus Basin Fam ❤️ • #FreshLocalFun pic.twitter.com/L9cXSyeuX9— Bogus Basin (@BOGUSBASIN) December 26, 2017
The full price of $62 for full day alpine lift tickets takes effect Tuesday. Half-day pricing begins at 1 p.m.
The Glade Runner Mountain Coaster had a delayed opening on Monday due to weather conditions, but just after noon it was operating. It will be run from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., weather permitting (check here for updates). Read Chadd Cripe’s story about the coaster here.
The Pepsi Gold Rush Tubing Hill will be open. Reservations are available online here. The cost is $15 plus tax for a 90 minute session.
The Pioneer Lodge will open for the season, with full food and beverage service.
Bogus Basin’s downtown sales office is open daily for season pass pickups, and retail and ticket
purchases. For sales office questions, call 208-332-5162.
Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413, @KatyMoeller
Comments