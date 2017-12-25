In this photo from January of 2017, a snowboarder hits a trick while talking part in the freestyle heat during a ski racing competition held at Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area.
In this photo from January of 2017, a snowboarder hits a trick while talking part in the freestyle heat during a ski racing competition held at Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area. Statesman file photo
In this photo from January of 2017, a snowboarder hits a trick while talking part in the freestyle heat during a ski racing competition held at Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area. Statesman file photo

Boise & Garden City

Bogus Basin will open 4 more lifts Tuesday, offer top-to-bottom skiing

By Katy Moeller

kmoeller@idahostatesman.com

December 25, 2017 05:28 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area is going to need more snow to get the Deer Point and Showcase chair lifts going — but snowstorms over the weekend will allow it to open four more lifts on Tuesday, the ski area announced Monday afternoon.

The Coach beginner chairlift has been operating since Friday.

On Tuesday, these four lifts will also be operating, with limited grooming: Morning Star, Superior, Bitterroot and Pinecreek.

Bogus Basin got 8 inches of new snow over the past 48 hours, according to Bogus’ snow report.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“We are excited about getting more of the mountain open during the holiday season, and the forecast is calling for more storms,” said General Manager Brad Wilson in a press release. “We’re eager to get the entire mountain fully up and running and are closely monitoring the conditions and weather.”

He cautioned skiers that early season conditions exist, and skiers should take care and expect obstacles and thin spots, even on groomed trails.

The full price of $62 for full day alpine lift tickets takes effect Tuesday. Half-day pricing begins at 1 p.m.

The Glade Runner Mountain Coaster had a delayed opening on Monday due to weather conditions, but just after noon it was operating. It will be run from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., weather permitting (check here for updates). Read Chadd Cripe’s story about the coaster here.

The Pepsi Gold Rush Tubing Hill will be open. Reservations are available online here. The cost is $15 plus tax for a 90 minute session.

The Pioneer Lodge will open for the season, with full food and beverage service.

Bogus Basin’s downtown sales office is open daily for season pass pickups, and retail and ticket

purchases. For sales office questions, call 208-332-5162.

Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413, @KatyMoeller

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Boise lights its Christmas tree with hundreds of revellers watching at the Boise Centre

    Hundreds of Christmas revellers gather with candles glowing for the Downtown Boise Tree Lighting celebration at the Boise Centre Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Red Light Challenge sang "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town" and other holiday favorites during the event.

Boise lights its Christmas tree with hundreds of revellers watching at the Boise Centre

Boise lights its Christmas tree with hundreds of revellers watching at the Boise Centre 1:17

Boise lights its Christmas tree with hundreds of revellers watching at the Boise Centre
Boise Mayor Bieter: 2:58

Boise Mayor Bieter: "Let's do big things."
What does an F-35 sound like off of a Boise runway? Hear it for yourself. 1:41

What does an F-35 sound like off of a Boise runway? Hear it for yourself.

View More Video