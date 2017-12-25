Melba boy who kept Grinch from stealing Christmas confronting a much bigger foe

The Grinch stole presents from under a Christmas tree Saturday.
With an assist from Garden City Police, a 7-year-old Melba boy saved the day, the department said on its Facebook page.
Beckham Hoagland-Bice, who suffers from inoperable brain cancer, was touring the station when officers became aware of the crime.
The boy was quickly sworn in by Mayor John Evans and outfitted in a uniform before going after the Grinch, who was riding away on a bike with a bag full of presents. When confronted at the station, the Grinch confessed.
“We presented Beckham with an Outstanding Arrest award (and the recovered presents,” the department said in the Facebook post.
Hoagland-Bice was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, a very aggressive brain tumor, on Nov. 25, according to the YouCaring.com page set up to raise money for him and his family. So far, $730 has been raised toward a $2,000 goal. Follow his journey on Facebook by clicking here.
Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413, @KatyMoeller
