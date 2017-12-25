Beckham Hoagland beams after apprehending the Grinch.
Beckham Hoagland beams after apprehending the Grinch. Garden City Police
Beckham Hoagland beams after apprehending the Grinch. Garden City Police

Boise & Garden City

Melba boy who kept Grinch from stealing Christmas confronting a much bigger foe

By Katy Moeller

kmoeller@idahostatesman.com

December 25, 2017 04:18 PM

UPDATED December 25, 2017 04:36 PM

The Grinch stole presents from under a Christmas tree Saturday.

With an assist from Garden City Police, a 7-year-old Melba boy saved the day, the department said on its Facebook page.

Beckham Hoagland-Bice, who suffers from inoperable brain cancer, was touring the station when officers became aware of the crime.

The boy was quickly sworn in by Mayor John Evans and outfitted in a uniform before going after the Grinch, who was riding away on a bike with a bag full of presents. When confronted at the station, the Grinch confessed.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“We presented Beckham with an Outstanding Arrest award (and the recovered presents,” the department said in the Facebook post.

Hoagland-Bice was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, a very aggressive brain tumor, on Nov. 25, according to the YouCaring.com page set up to raise money for him and his family. So far, $730 has been raised toward a $2,000 goal. Follow his journey on Facebook by clicking here.

Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413, @KatyMoeller

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Boise lights its Christmas tree with hundreds of revellers watching at the Boise Centre

    Hundreds of Christmas revellers gather with candles glowing for the Downtown Boise Tree Lighting celebration at the Boise Centre Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Red Light Challenge sang "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town" and other holiday favorites during the event.

Boise lights its Christmas tree with hundreds of revellers watching at the Boise Centre

Boise lights its Christmas tree with hundreds of revellers watching at the Boise Centre 1:17

Boise lights its Christmas tree with hundreds of revellers watching at the Boise Centre
Boise Mayor Bieter: 2:58

Boise Mayor Bieter: "Let's do big things."
What does an F-35 sound like off of a Boise runway? Hear it for yourself. 1:41

What does an F-35 sound like off of a Boise runway? Hear it for yourself.

View More Video