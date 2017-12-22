Have you seen this Boise man? He was reported missing this week.

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 51-year-old Boise man who was last seen Wednesday morning.
A missing persons report was filed on Bobby Coffman, and he is listed on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse.
Boise police posted information about Coffman on Facebook Thursday. Late Friday afternoon, a police spokeswoman confirmed he has not been found.
Coffman was last seen wearing a gray button dress shirt over gray long johns shirt and jeans.
Never miss a local story.
His daughter said on Facebook that he texted his boss at 7 a.m. and said that he was feeling ill. His phone was found at home but his vehicle was gone, she said.
Coffman may be driving his silver 2008 Nissan Xterra.
Boise Police detectives are attempting to locate Bobby and check on his welfare. No foul play is suspected at this time.
My parent’s friend Bobby Coffman went missing yesterday morning. It is very out of character for him to take off without a word so his family is worried that something is wrong. Please share and keep your eyes peeled pic.twitter.com/Ax09Ts1l4f— Ally (@allywells54) December 21, 2017
If you seen Coffman or have information on his whereabouts, call Ada County Dispatch: 208-377-6790.
Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413, @KatyMoeller
Comments