Have you seen this Boise man? He was reported missing this week.

By Katy Moeller

kmoeller@idahostatesman.com

December 22, 2017 05:30 PM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 06:05 PM

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 51-year-old Boise man who was last seen Wednesday morning.

A missing persons report was filed on Bobby Coffman, and he is listed on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse.

Boise police posted information about Coffman on Facebook Thursday. Late Friday afternoon, a police spokeswoman confirmed he has not been found.

Coffman was last seen wearing a gray button dress shirt over gray long johns shirt and jeans.

His daughter said on Facebook that he texted his boss at 7 a.m. and said that he was feeling ill. His phone was found at home but his vehicle was gone, she said.

Coffman may be driving his silver 2008 Nissan Xterra.

Boise Police detectives are attempting to locate Bobby and check on his welfare. No foul play is suspected at this time.

If you seen Coffman or have information on his whereabouts, call Ada County Dispatch: 208-377-6790.

Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413, @KatyMoeller

