Frisky kitten ‘escape artist’ at Simply Cats is no runaway

One thing needs to be made clear: Sienna isn’t running away from people. She’s running to them.
The enthusiastic 6-month-old tabby kitten, who is up for adoption at Boise’s Simply Cats, has earned a reputation as an “escape artist” for slipping out into the lobby when the door to her room is opened. A couple dozen times.
It’s a blur ... and a tail.
On Wednesday, the shelter posted a video of the frisky kitten bolting out of her room — with her tail in the air.
“It’s ridiculous. Three times today already,” said Kate Beyer, the outreach specialist for the cageless, no-kill cat shelter. “She just wants to be part of the party. She sees we’re all out here, and she wants to be with us.”
Sienna loves people, and other cats.
Dogs, not so much.
“She has a lot of life in her,” Beyer said. “She can’t be contained in one small room.”
She’s litter trained, loves string toys and is looking for a lifelong cuddling companion.
There’s a tabby special going on through Saturday ($25 off), so the cost to adopt Sienna is $50.
Simply Cat is at 2833 S. Victory View Way in Boise. Hours are: noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday (open until 6 p.m. Thursdays). The number at the shelter is: 208-343-7177. E-mail: info@simplycats.org
Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413, @KatyMoeller
