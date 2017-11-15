Frisky kitten ‘escape artist’ at Simply Cats is no runaway

More Videos

Boise State President Kustra: Changes in society meant changes for BSU 1:05

Boise State President Kustra: Changes in society meant changes for BSU

Pause
Here's how you shouldn't deep fry a turkey 2:10

Here's how you shouldn't deep fry a turkey

Bryan Harsin on facing Air Force, managing banged-up players 6:32

Bryan Harsin on facing Air Force, managing banged-up players

Maybe this kitten should have been named Flash? 0:12

Maybe this kitten should have been named Flash?

Onside kick, TD passes, Mattison’s big night and a game-winning fumble 2:47

Onside kick, TD passes, Mattison’s big night and a game-winning fumble

Broncos will have plenty of motivation against Air Force, center Mason Hampton says 4:24

Broncos will have plenty of motivation against Air Force, center Mason Hampton says

The perfect onside kick that helped Boise State beat Colorado State 0:29

The perfect onside kick that helped Boise State beat Colorado State

Boise State WR Cedrick Wilson, pre-Air Force 4:02

Boise State WR Cedrick Wilson, pre-Air Force

For this transgender teen, surgery was part of a rebirth 4:45

For this transgender teen, surgery was part of a rebirth

'Whatever it is, it's a record fish': Boise man hauls in massive rainbow trout 0:31

"Whatever it is, it's a record fish": Boise man hauls in massive rainbow trout

  • Maybe this kitten should have been named Flash?

    An adorable tabby kitten, named Sienna, is now available for adoption at Simply Cats in Boise. She has gained a reputation for being an escape artist because she wants to be where the humans are at - and she's quick to slip out into the lobby once the door to her room is opened.

An adorable tabby kitten, named Sienna, is now available for adoption at Simply Cats in Boise. She has gained a reputation for being an escape artist because she wants to be where the humans are at - and she's quick to slip out into the lobby once the door to her room is opened. Provided by Simply Cats
An adorable tabby kitten, named Sienna, is now available for adoption at Simply Cats in Boise. She has gained a reputation for being an escape artist because she wants to be where the humans are at - and she's quick to slip out into the lobby once the door to her room is opened. Provided by Simply Cats

Boise & Garden City

Frisky kitten ‘escape artist’ at Simply Cats is no runaway

By Katy Moeller

kmoeller@idahostatesman.com

November 15, 2017 6:57 PM

One thing needs to be made clear: Sienna isn’t running away from people. She’s running to them.

The enthusiastic 6-month-old tabby kitten, who is up for adoption at Boise’s Simply Cats, has earned a reputation as an “escape artist” for slipping out into the lobby when the door to her room is opened. A couple dozen times.

It’s a blur ... and a tail.

On Wednesday, the shelter posted a video of the frisky kitten bolting out of her room — with her tail in the air.

“It’s ridiculous. Three times today already,” said Kate Beyer, the outreach specialist for the cageless, no-kill cat shelter. “She just wants to be part of the party. She sees we’re all out here, and she wants to be with us.”

Sienna loves people, and other cats.

Dogs, not so much.

“She has a lot of life in her,” Beyer said. “She can’t be contained in one small room.”

She’s litter trained, loves string toys and is looking for a lifelong cuddling companion.

There’s a tabby special going on through Saturday ($25 off), so the cost to adopt Sienna is $50.

Simply Cat is at 2833 S. Victory View Way in Boise. Hours are: noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday (open until 6 p.m. Thursdays). The number at the shelter is: 208-343-7177. E-mail: info@simplycats.org

Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413, @KatyMoeller

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Boise State President Kustra: Changes in society meant changes for BSU 1:05

Boise State President Kustra: Changes in society meant changes for BSU

Pause
Here's how you shouldn't deep fry a turkey 2:10

Here's how you shouldn't deep fry a turkey

Bryan Harsin on facing Air Force, managing banged-up players 6:32

Bryan Harsin on facing Air Force, managing banged-up players

Maybe this kitten should have been named Flash? 0:12

Maybe this kitten should have been named Flash?

Onside kick, TD passes, Mattison’s big night and a game-winning fumble 2:47

Onside kick, TD passes, Mattison’s big night and a game-winning fumble

Broncos will have plenty of motivation against Air Force, center Mason Hampton says 4:24

Broncos will have plenty of motivation against Air Force, center Mason Hampton says

The perfect onside kick that helped Boise State beat Colorado State 0:29

The perfect onside kick that helped Boise State beat Colorado State

Boise State WR Cedrick Wilson, pre-Air Force 4:02

Boise State WR Cedrick Wilson, pre-Air Force

For this transgender teen, surgery was part of a rebirth 4:45

For this transgender teen, surgery was part of a rebirth

'Whatever it is, it's a record fish': Boise man hauls in massive rainbow trout 0:31

"Whatever it is, it's a record fish": Boise man hauls in massive rainbow trout

  • Boise Mayor Bieter: "Let's do big things."

    In this clip from his State of the City address, Mayor Dave Bieter urges Boiseans to "aim high in thought and action" with a bias toward action: "Let's do (projects) unless we can't." He's referring to proposals to expand Gowen Field, build a new sports complex and main library, and help each other.

Boise Mayor Bieter: "Let's do big things."

View More Video