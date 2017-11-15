Frisky kitten ‘escape artist’ at Simply Cats is no runaway

More Videos 1:05 Boise State President Kustra: Changes in society meant changes for BSU Pause 2:10 Here's how you shouldn't deep fry a turkey 6:32 Bryan Harsin on facing Air Force, managing banged-up players 0:12 Maybe this kitten should have been named Flash? 2:47 Onside kick, TD passes, Mattison’s big night and a game-winning fumble 4:24 Broncos will have plenty of motivation against Air Force, center Mason Hampton says 0:29 The perfect onside kick that helped Boise State beat Colorado State 4:02 Boise State WR Cedrick Wilson, pre-Air Force 4:45 For this transgender teen, surgery was part of a rebirth 0:31 "Whatever it is, it's a record fish": Boise man hauls in massive rainbow trout Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Maybe this kitten should have been named Flash? An adorable tabby kitten, named Sienna, is now available for adoption at Simply Cats in Boise. She has gained a reputation for being an escape artist because she wants to be where the humans are at - and she's quick to slip out into the lobby once the door to her room is opened.

