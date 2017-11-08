Did Boise’s F-35, stadium disputes fuel City Council results?

Brooke Green, left, shares convincing election results with Boise City Council candidate Lisa Sanchez as her supporters celebrate the campaign at St. Lawrence Gridiron Tuesday night in Downtown Boise. Sanchez thinks her opposition to bringing F-35s to Boise helped her candidacy in neighborhoods near the Boise Airport, where the F-35s would take off and land. She also thinks she tapped into a broader concern about the pace of change and development in Boise. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com