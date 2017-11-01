Idaho trooper honored for aiding motorist having medical emergency

More Videos 1:41 What does an F-35 sound like off of a Boise runway? Hear it for yourself. Pause 1:35 A look at Boise’s fall colors through the lens of our photographers 5:49 Boise State's receivers 'pretty excited' to get more involved, says senior Cedrick Wilson 1:12 Valley County's new coroner says Idaho laws on handling bodies are vague 2:42 How Boise baby-food entrepreneur Jessica Rolph and a partner started a baby-gym company 2:21 Upset by loose dog, man's threat lands him in handcuffs 3:30 Week 10 Treasure Valley top high school football plays 0:16 Eastern Idaho is being hammered by high winds. They caused this trailer to flip. 0:57 Idaho president of KeyBank: Emphasize start-ups to keep economy growing 1:12 Tailgating, Boise State Style Video Link copy Embed Code copy

ISP trooper helps save a man's life On April 24, 2017, Idaho State Police Trooper Steven Farley responded to a crash on I-84 near Nampa. Farley recognized that the diabetic driver had low blood sugar and grabbed a can of soda from his patrol car, which helped the driver to regain consciousness. Farley will receive the Idaho State Police Life Saving Award on Thursday, Nov. 2. On April 24, 2017, Idaho State Police Trooper Steven Farley responded to a crash on I-84 near Nampa. Farley recognized that the diabetic driver had low blood sugar and grabbed a can of soda from his patrol car, which helped the driver to regain consciousness. Farley will receive the Idaho State Police Life Saving Award on Thursday, Nov. 2. Provided by Idaho State Police

