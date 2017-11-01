More Videos

    On April 24, 2017, Idaho State Police Trooper Steven Farley responded to a crash on I-84 near Nampa. Farley recognized that the diabetic driver had low blood sugar and grabbed a can of soda from his patrol car, which helped the driver to regain consciousness. Farley will receive the Idaho State Police Life Saving Award on Thursday, Nov. 2.

Boise & Garden City

Idaho trooper honored for aiding motorist having medical emergency

By Katy Moeller

kmoeller@idahostatesman.com

November 01, 2017 9:53 PM

The car was moving — but the driver was out cold, slumped over the wheel.

That’s what Idaho State Police troopers responding to an April 24 crash on Interstate 84 found when they arrived at the unusual scene near Nampa.

The actions of Trooper Steven Farley helped saved the life of the driver, who was experiencing a life-threatening medical emergency. Farley is receiving an Idaho State Police Life Saving Award at 3 p.m. Thursday.

When the first trooper arrived at the crash scene, a Honda Civic was crawling at less than 5 mph along the concrete barrier that separates eastbound and westbound traffic on the interstate.

After the vehicle came to a stop, two troopers broke a side window to get inside and aid the unresponsive driver.

Farley quickly recognized the driver was going through a diabetic episode. He got a can of soda from his patrol vehicle and was able to get the driver to ingest some of the drink, as they awaited medical personnel.

Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413, @KatyMoeller

