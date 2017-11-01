Idaho trooper honored for aiding motorist having medical emergency

The car was moving — but the driver was out cold, slumped over the wheel.
That’s what Idaho State Police troopers responding to an April 24 crash on Interstate 84 found when they arrived at the unusual scene near Nampa.
The actions of Trooper Steven Farley helped saved the life of the driver, who was experiencing a life-threatening medical emergency. Farley is receiving an Idaho State Police Life Saving Award at 3 p.m. Thursday.
When the first trooper arrived at the crash scene, a Honda Civic was crawling at less than 5 mph along the concrete barrier that separates eastbound and westbound traffic on the interstate.
After the vehicle came to a stop, two troopers broke a side window to get inside and aid the unresponsive driver.
Farley quickly recognized the driver was going through a diabetic episode. He got a can of soda from his patrol vehicle and was able to get the driver to ingest some of the drink, as they awaited medical personnel.
