Trading kisses for Halloween treats on Harrison Boulevard

Thousands of kids disguised as princesses and zombies, witches goblins — including one kissing booth (really) — plus their parents, equally disguised as cowboys and hippies and goblins— descended on Harrison Boulevard, Boise’s traditional trick-or-treating spot.
Dressed as a kissing booth, 8-year-old Ethan Bergener, from Nampa, played to the crowd. He passed out chocolate kisses to Harrison homeowners and surprised parents, as he collected his own treats.
“I like dressing up,” says Ethan, who got his costume idea from trolling Facebook. “Someone actually kissed me,” he said. “Embarrassing.”
His mother, Michelle Bergener, says their family has come to Harrison Boulevard for more than 15 years. “(All my kids) like to do something different that anybody else. Think outside the box,” she said. While the kissing booth made for tricky navigating down crowded sidewalks, Ethan said it was easier than the time he dressed as T-Rex. Or a giant trick-or-treat bag.
New this year: Ada County Highway District closed Harrison Boulevard from Hill Road to Hays Street between 4:30 and 10 p.m.
