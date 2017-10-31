This is Leonardo. He’s a 3-month-old kitten with medium-length hair who is up for adoption at Simply Cats.
Boise & Garden City

Simply Cats dispels myth, adopts out black cats in extended Halloween special

By Katy Moeller

October 31, 2017 3:57 PM

Black cats are targeted by Satanists and other evil-doers on Halloween, right?

That’s a myth that prevents these shelter cats from finding loving homes around Halloween, according to Kate Beyer, outreach program manager for Boise’s Simply Cats.

The shelter posted a link on its Facebook page to a National Geographic story that attempts to debunk the widely-held belief, which has kept some shelters from placing black cats up for adoption in October.

“We feel extremely confident in our adoption and vetting process for potential owners,” Byers wrote in a note to those concerned about the shelter’s black cat and kitten promotion on Halloween. We also feel denying black cats homes during Halloween is perpetuating a dangerous myth, which we’ve attempted to ‘bust’ all week.”

The Halloween special discount: $5 for cats, $10 for kittens. That’s a steep discount — the normal adoption fee for cats is $65 for cats, $75 for kittens.

Simply Cats has more than 20 black and black-and-white cats and kittens available for adoption right now. The black-and-white cats are also part of the promotion.

Simply Cats

As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, the shelter had adopted out 3 black cats and kittens, and one black-and-white cat, as well as two other cats (from folks who may have come in for the promotion but decided to adopt other kitties, Beyer said.

The Boise shelter is open until 5 p.m. on Halloween — but the Halloween promotion was extended through Wednesday. Call or stop by the shelter if you see a cat or kitten online that you’re interested in meeting and/or adopting.

Simply Cat is located at 2833 S. Victory View Way in Boise.

Simply Cats

Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413, @KatyMoeller

