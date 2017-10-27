Boise & Garden City

2 struck while changing tire in critical condition at Boise hospital

By Katy Moeller

kmoeller@idahostatesman.com

October 27, 2017 4:31 PM

Two Caldwell residents were struck by a pickup while changing a tire on a rural road in Canyon County early Friday morning, according to Idaho State Police.

Michael Newman, 60, and Janet Newman, 48, were taken by ground ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. They were both listed in critical condition Friday afternoon, a hospital spokesman said.

The crash was reported at 4:40 a.m. near the intersection of Sand Hollow and Market roads in Canyon County.

Investigators say the Newmans’ vehicle, a Ford Fiesta, was sitting in the eastbound lane of the two-lane Sand Hollow Road but pointing west — with its high beams on.

The driver of a pickup traveling in the eastbound lane of Sand Hollow swerved off the right side of the road to avoid striking the vehicle. He sideswiped the Fiesta and hit the man and woman, who were fixing the driver’s side flat tire.

Parma resident Michael Carl, the 58-year-old driver of the pickup, was wearing his seatbelt. He was not hospitalized.

The crash is under investigation. No one has been cited at this time.

Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413, @KatyMoeller

