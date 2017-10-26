BSU baseball, soccer won’t be part of proposed Downtown Boise stadium

What does an F-35 sound like off of a Boise runway? Hear it for yourself.

Chris Ennis of NuVision Productions recorded video footage Oct. 16, 2017 of F-35s taking off for the first time ever from Gowen Field, which shares the Boise Airport's runways. For comparison, he also recorded a pair of F-16s taking off. He said he kept the same audio settings for all planes.