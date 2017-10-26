BSU baseball, soccer won’t be part of proposed Downtown Boise stadium

Boise State University announced Thursday that it will will have no involvement in a proposed Downtown Boise stadium, deciding instead to build its own stadium on or near campus.
“In the end, the question came down to the most efficient use of public dollars: It became clear that a long-term lease would be less financially prudent than a project that Boise State could either build or lease to own,” according to a BSU news release. “The downtown stadium project remained one of the options the university was pursuing until this week. University officials called city leaders and others to tell them personally of the decision.”
A future BSU baseball team was seen as an important tenant for a proposed Downtown stadium, which would serve as the home for the Boise Hawks, the local minor-league baseball team, as well as a professional soccer team, youth sports and other events, such as concerts and festivals. A BSU women’s soccer team was another possible tenant, but that won’t happen either, university spokeswoman Sherry Squires said Thursday.
In documents obtained by the Idaho Statesman in May, Boise State had budgeted $400,000 annually for “facility usage” starting in the 2020-21 academic year.
It’s unclear how BSU’s announcement Thursday will affect developer Chris Schoen’s proposal for a Downtown stadium northeast of the corner of American Boulevard and Shoreline Drive. Efforts to contact Schoen, who is also managing partner of the Hawks, were not immediately successful.
Boise City Councilman Scot Ludwig, who has enthusiastically advocated for Schoen’s proposal, told the Idaho Statesman in July that the stadium project could happen without BSU, though the university would be a welcome tenant.
Boise Mayor David Bieter agreed with that assessment in a statement issued minutes after BSU’s announcement.
“Boise State would have been a natural tenant for the Boise Sports Park, so we are disappointed to hear that Agon Sports and Entertainment and Boise State were not able to reach an agreement,” Bieter’s statement read. “However, our independent analysis shows that the Boise Sports Park could be highly successful without Boise State as a tenant. We are excited by the continued interest of the Boise School District and the other possible users of the sports park and will move ahead with the process to ensure that the project is a good fit for its neighbors and for the city has a whole. We wish Boise State baseball and women’s soccer a successful future.”
Idaho Statesman reporter Dave Southorn contributed to this report.
