Skeptics feared Boise’s giant sequoia was dead. This tree expert has good news.

Tree expert says Boise sequoia is doing well after being moved last spring David Cox, a tree expert with Environmental Design who has overseen the health of Boise's 104-year-old, 98-foot tall sequoia, paid a visit Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017 to see how the tree is doing. Last spring the sequoia was moved from it's spot at St. Luke's hospital in Boise to a new location at Fort Boise Park. David Cox, a tree expert with Environmental Design who has overseen the health of Boise's 104-year-old, 98-foot tall sequoia, paid a visit Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017 to see how the tree is doing. Last spring the sequoia was moved from it's spot at St. Luke's hospital in Boise to a new location at Fort Boise Park. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

