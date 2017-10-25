A rendering of the proposed CVS Pharmacy on State and 17th streets in Boise.
Boise & Garden City

Review delayed on CVS Pharmacy plans for State and 17th in Boise

By Sven Berg

sberg@idahostatesman.com

October 25, 2017 10:59 AM

After hearing a groundswell of dissatisfaction with its plans to replace three houses and the Arcade Building near the corner of 17th and State Street in Boise with a CVS Pharmacy, developer T.M. Crowley Northwest asked the city of Boise to delay a scheduled Planning and Zoning Commission hearing on the project, city of Boise planner Cody Riddle said.

“They’re exploring design alternatives based on input,” Riddle told the Idaho Statesman.

The Planning and Zoning hearing was originally scheduled for Nov. 13. It is now scheduled for Dec. 4, Riddle said. Boise’s Design Review Committee would review the project after that, assuming Crowley pursues it.

The project, as it stands now, does not require City Council approval. But it may reach the council if neighbors or the developer appeal the P&Z’s eventual decision, regardless of which way that decision goes. That seems likely given how contentious this project already is.

None of the buildings on the CVS lot is on the city’s list of historic buildings. That designation would have snarled any demolition effort, though it might not stop the project.

Efforts to contact a representative of T.M. Crowley for comment on this story were unsuccessful.

Sven Berg: 208-377-6275, @SvenBerg51

