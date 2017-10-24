Live next to Boise’s open space reserves? This permit would let you weed-whack next to your land.

More Videos 3:18 Deeds battles the Mega Bloody Mary at Homestead Bar & Grill Pause 1:11 She was in prison. Now, she receives a car for free. 2:14 A sneak peek at what an 'illuminated' 8th Street could look like 1:47 Watch Mattison hurdle a defender and other top plays from BSU-Wyoming 2:21 Upset by loose dog, man's threat lands him in handcuffs 1:30 New hotels enhance Downtown Boise 2:16 Ada County Sheriff describes burglary, shooting and fire 0:33 Boise City Council Seat 6: Caleb Hansen 2:46 Week 9 Treasure Valley top high school football plays 1:41 What does an F-35 sound like off of a Boise runway? Hear it for yourself. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Boise looks to homeowners to fight fire, invasive species in the Foothills Some homeowners have been doing this already around property on what’s known as the wildland-urban interface — the boundary between developed and undeveloped land — even though it’s illegal. Brett Hutcheson was once one of them, now Boise Parks and Recreation has given seven homeowners permission to cut down grasses in city-owned open space reserves just outside their properties Some homeowners have been doing this already around property on what’s known as the wildland-urban interface — the boundary between developed and undeveloped land — even though it’s illegal. Brett Hutcheson was once one of them, now Boise Parks and Recreation has given seven homeowners permission to cut down grasses in city-owned open space reserves just outside their properties Kyle Green kgreen@idahostatesman.com

Some homeowners have been doing this already around property on what’s known as the wildland-urban interface — the boundary between developed and undeveloped land — even though it’s illegal. Brett Hutcheson was once one of them, now Boise Parks and Recreation has given seven homeowners permission to cut down grasses in city-owned open space reserves just outside their properties Kyle Green kgreen@idahostatesman.com