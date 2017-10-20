Weekend weather: It’s gonna be a soggy Saturday night on the Blue

It’s likely to rain before, during and after Boise State’s home game against Wyoming Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.

The total amount of rain expected for the afternoon and evening is three-tenths of an inch — which to the average person sounds more like drizzle than downpour.

But be prepared.

“It will be moderate rain,” Weather Service meteorologist Joel Tannenholz said. “It will be noticeable.”

It’s also going to be chilly. The temperature during the 8:15 p.m. kickoff will be about 48 — but don’t be surprised if you see snow pellets or graupel, which sometimes occur with a cold upper trough.

The wet weather is expected to extend into at least the first half of Sunday, due to the “trough aloft.”

“The trough creates unstable conditions and generally results in scattered showers,” Tannenholz said.

Bogus Basin will get a mix of snow and rain from Friday through Sunday. The Boise and West-Central mountains are forecast to get 2 to 3 inches of snow above 4,500 Saturday, and 1 to 2 inches Saturday evening above 5,500 feet.

By Monday, things will dry out.

“A high pressure ridge building over the coast will start a period of dry weather,” Tannenholz said.