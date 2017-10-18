Boise police respond to a threat of a possible gunman after school at Borah High School Wednesday.
Boise police respond to a threat of a possible gunman after school at Borah High School Wednesday. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise police respond to a threat of a possible gunman after school at Borah High School Wednesday. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

Boise & Garden City

After investigating ‘threat,’ Boise police say no crime occurred at Borah High

By Katy Moeller

kmoeller@idahostatesman.com

October 18, 2017 5:41 PM

Boise police were at Borah High School Thursday afternoon, investigating a report of an armed man. The incident occurred after 5 p.m.

An Ada County dispatcher said he did not know if there was an armed man.

“It looks like there was a verbal threat of one,” he said. “They are with the subject.”

At about 6:30 p.m., Boise Police spokesman Ryan Larrondo told the Statesman there was some sort of miscommunication — and no crime occurred. He did not have any additional details.

About a half dozen police cars were parked around the front of the school around 5:30 p.m.

No other information about the incident was immediately available.

This is a breaking news report. Check back later for updates.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What does an F-35 sound like off of a Boise runway? Hear it for yourself.

    Chris Ennis of NuVision Productions recorded video footage Oct. 16, 2017 of F-35s taking off for the first time ever from Gowen Field, which shares the Boise Airport's runways. For comparison, he also recorded a pair of F-16s taking off. He said he kept the same audio settings for all planes.

What does an F-35 sound like off of a Boise runway? Hear it for yourself.

What does an F-35 sound like off of a Boise runway? Hear it for yourself. 1:41

What does an F-35 sound like off of a Boise runway? Hear it for yourself.
Live/work dwellings are attracting a new populace and creative vibe into Garden City 1:54

Live/work dwellings are attracting a new populace and creative vibe into Garden City
Is Boise ready for small but close-to-Downtown modular homes? 1:19

Is Boise ready for small but close-to-Downtown modular homes?

View More Video