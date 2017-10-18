After investigating ‘threat,’ Boise police say no crime occurred at Borah High

Boise police were at Borah High School Thursday afternoon, investigating a report of an armed man. The incident occurred after 5 p.m.
An Ada County dispatcher said he did not know if there was an armed man.
“It looks like there was a verbal threat of one,” he said. “They are with the subject.”
At about 6:30 p.m., Boise Police spokesman Ryan Larrondo told the Statesman there was some sort of miscommunication — and no crime occurred. He did not have any additional details.
About a half dozen police cars were parked around the front of the school around 5:30 p.m.
No other information about the incident was immediately available.
This is a breaking news report. Check back later for updates.
Comments