Boise & Garden City

Driver killed in Boise canal crash identified

By Michael Katz

mkatz@idahostatesman.com

October 18, 2017 11:08 AM

Timothy J. Polston, a 28-year-old Meridian man, was the driver killed in a morning crash on Saturday, Oct. 14, on State Street in Boise, according to the Ada County coroner.

Polston died of blunt force trauma in the crash, the coroner said in a release Wednesday.

Early information in the investigation suggested slick conditions might have been a factor, police said.

The accident happened near Bogart Lane. Officers responded to a rollover at 6:51 a.m. and found the vehicle in a canal. The car was headed westbound on State Street and veered off the right side of the road, police said.

The driver was the only person in the car and was transported to a hospital, where he died.

Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What does an F-35 sound like off of a Boise runway? Hear it for yourself.

    Chris Ennis of NuVision Productions recorded video footage Oct. 16, 2017 of F-35s taking off for the first time ever from Gowen Field, which shares the Boise Airport's runways. For comparison, he also recorded a pair of F-16s taking off. He said he kept the same audio settings for all planes.

What does an F-35 sound like off of a Boise runway? Hear it for yourself.

What does an F-35 sound like off of a Boise runway? Hear it for yourself. 1:41

What does an F-35 sound like off of a Boise runway? Hear it for yourself.
Live/work dwellings are attracting a new populace and creative vibe into Garden City 1:54

Live/work dwellings are attracting a new populace and creative vibe into Garden City
Is Boise ready for small but close-to-Downtown modular homes? 1:19

Is Boise ready for small but close-to-Downtown modular homes?

View More Video