Driver killed in Boise canal crash identified

Timothy J. Polston, a 28-year-old Meridian man, was the driver killed in a morning crash on Saturday, Oct. 14, on State Street in Boise, according to the Ada County coroner.
Polston died of blunt force trauma in the crash, the coroner said in a release Wednesday.
Early information in the investigation suggested slick conditions might have been a factor, police said.
The accident happened near Bogart Lane. Officers responded to a rollover at 6:51 a.m. and found the vehicle in a canal. The car was headed westbound on State Street and veered off the right side of the road, police said.
The driver was the only person in the car and was transported to a hospital, where he died.
Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz
