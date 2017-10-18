Bogus hiring 500. ‘Any shift people are looking for, we have something to offer.’

Full time. Part time. Holiday. Nights only. Weekends.

You name it, Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area probably has a shift that fits your schedule, according to Nate Shake, longtime director of mountain operations.

“We hire quite a few people that just do weekends, nights as well,” Shake said. “We’re really big in the second job market — college students who have a little bit of time but can’t work a full-time job.”

Interested job-seekers can attend a job fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at Bogus’ downtown sales office at 2600 N. Bogus Basin Road. Interviews and hiring happen in October and early November, and an employee orientation usually occurs around Nov. 11-12.

The list of jobs includes: ski and snowboard instructors, ski lift operators, mountain coaster operators, food and beverage personnel, chair riders, daycare attendants, rental shop employees, auditors and more. The pay range is about $8 to $13 an hour.

“It’s on-the-job training. We’ll train everybody,” Shake said.

The mountain coaster is new this year, and they’ll be training 10 to 15 people to be coaster attendants and operators.

Enjoy operating big equipment? They’re hiring 10 to 12 snowcat operators to keep the slopes groomed. Many people are interested in those jobs until they find out the hours for the two shifts: 5 p.m.-1 a.m. and 3 a.m. to 9 a.m.

“It’s a really cool job,” Shake said. “We’re looking for people that run heavy equipment. People who’ve worked on farms and run combines really fit into the job well. It’s kind of like we’re farming the snow.”

Perks of working at Bogus include: free daily transportation up the mountain on buses/vans, season ski passes and food/beverage discounts.

Most of the 500 jobs that are being filled are seasonal — but there are a few key full-time, year-round jobs available, too. Those are: director of Nordic Skiing operations, director of ski patrol and risk management, and accounting manager.

Shake said Jaker Merlini retired last year as ski patrol director after 35 years in the position. Peg Havlovick left the Nordic operations director position after 11 years.

The jobs that typically draw a lot of interest are the sales and rental positions at the Downtown office. The hardest to fill are the lift operator positions.

“We always struggle a little bit to find enough lift operators,” Shake said. “It’s a tough job. They’re outside. They’re working with people all day long — they’ve got to be ‘people people.’ They’re out in the cold, sun and wind, and whatever the conditions.”