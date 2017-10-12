Centennial High student’s message, with photo of gun, led to police investigation

A message sent to a Centennial High School social media account Thursday morning was succinct — and scary.
It said: “Here I come,” along with a photo of a gun.
Parents were notified by text about the message at 2:21 p.m., near the end of the school day.
“Administration and law enforcement investigated and identified the student responsible,” the text message from Centennial High Principal Mike Farris said. “There was no weapon on campus today.”
Never miss a local story.
Farris said the photo of the gun was taken in a law enforcement class at the school last year during a demonstration by officers.
The student who sent the message is a junior at Centennial — and that student was at school Thursday, said Eric Exline, a spokesman for the West Ada School District. Centennial High is in Boise but is part of West Ada.
Exline would not discuss whether the student was disciplined.
“I can’t discuss disciplinary actions taken against students as they are part of their student record,” Exline said.
He said school and law enforcement officials responded to the message as if it were a real threat, but their investigation determined that “it wasn’t a legitimate threat.”
“There was no weapon on campus or coming to campus,” he said.
Exline did not say what type of gun was in the photograph, but he said it was not being held or pointed.
Boise Police Department spokeswoman Haley Williams said school officials notified the school resource officer about the message Thursday morning. The police investigation into the incident is ongoing. No charges have been filed.
Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413, @KatyMoeller
Comments