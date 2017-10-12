Gowen Thunder’s star attractions rumble into Boise

More Videos 2:32 Ada County Sheriff's Office receives $1 million to help reduce its jail population Pause 0:04 Thunderbirds arrive in Boise 1:54 Live/work dwellings are attracting a new populace and creative vibe into Garden City 0:49 'I'm lucky it wasn't worse. Because I had no way of protecting.' 4:02 Boise State lineman Garrett Larson says teammates helped him make transition to center 4:54 Week 7 Treasure Valley top high school football plays 1:11 Drama of Northern California fires caught on camera 3:43 Boise bike crash victim says driver abandoned him 1:39 Northern California scorched as wildfires rage on 0:20 Sky glows orange at Disneyland from California wildfires Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Thunderbirds arrive in Boise The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds arrived in Boise on Thursday for Gowen Thunder 2017. The air show will take place Oct. 14-15 at Gowen Field in Boise — the first time in decades the Idaho National Guard base has hosted such a show, officials say. The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds arrived in Boise on Thursday for Gowen Thunder 2017. The air show will take place Oct. 14-15 at Gowen Field in Boise — the first time in decades the Idaho National Guard base has hosted such a show, officials say. U.S. Air Force (via Facebook)

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds arrived in Boise on Thursday for Gowen Thunder 2017. The air show will take place Oct. 14-15 at Gowen Field in Boise — the first time in decades the Idaho National Guard base has hosted such a show, officials say. U.S. Air Force (via Facebook)