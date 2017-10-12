Gowen Thunder’s star attractions rumble into Boise

There was thunder in the skies over Boise Thursday afternoon — but it wasn’t stormy.
The Thunderbirds arrived.
The air show Gowen Thunder 2017 will take over Gowen Field Saturday and Sunday.
The show, the first in decades, will feature the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and their Canadian counterparts, the Royal Canadian Snowbirds. It is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.
Some Treasure Valley residents wondered if the rumble they heard in the sky Thursday afternoon was one or more F-35s that will be at the show.
The possibility of an F-35 mission at Gowen Field has many interested — while some have expressed support, others have raised concerns about noise impacts.
A Boise airport spokesman said he did not know if the F-35s arrived Thursday.
Maj. Christopher Borders, spokesman for the Idaho National Guard, did not immediately respond to a request for information.
Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413, @KatyMoeller
