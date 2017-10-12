More Videos

  Thunderbirds arrive in Boise

    The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds arrived in Boise on Thursday for Gowen Thunder 2017. The air show will take place Oct. 14-15 at Gowen Field in Boise — the first time in decades the Idaho National Guard base has hosted such a show, officials say.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds arrived in Boise on Thursday for Gowen Thunder 2017. The air show will take place Oct. 14-15 at Gowen Field in Boise — the first time in decades the Idaho National Guard base has hosted such a show, officials say. U.S. Air Force (via Facebook)
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds arrived in Boise on Thursday for Gowen Thunder 2017. The air show will take place Oct. 14-15 at Gowen Field in Boise — the first time in decades the Idaho National Guard base has hosted such a show, officials say. U.S. Air Force (via Facebook)

Boise & Garden City

Gowen Thunder’s star attractions rumble into Boise

By Katy Moeller

kmoeller@idahostatesman.com

October 12, 2017 3:24 PM

There was thunder in the skies over Boise Thursday afternoon — but it wasn’t stormy.

The Thunderbirds arrived.

ING screenshot

The air show Gowen Thunder 2017 will take over Gowen Field Saturday and Sunday.

The show, the first in decades, will feature the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and their Canadian counterparts, the Royal Canadian Snowbirds. It is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.

Some Treasure Valley residents wondered if the rumble they heard in the sky Thursday afternoon was one or more F-35s that will be at the show.

The possibility of an F-35 mission at Gowen Field has many interested — while some have expressed support, others have raised concerns about noise impacts.

A Boise airport spokesman said he did not know if the F-35s arrived Thursday.

Maj. Christopher Borders, spokesman for the Idaho National Guard, did not immediately respond to a request for information.

Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413, @KatyMoeller

