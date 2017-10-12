Boise cyclist was knocked out and ‘abandoned’ in a crash. How it happened is a mystery.

More Videos 2:32 Ada County Sheriff's Office receives $1 million to help reduce its jail population Pause 0:04 Thunderbirds arrive in Boise 1:54 Live/work dwellings are attracting a new populace and creative vibe into Garden City 0:49 'I'm lucky it wasn't worse. Because I had no way of protecting.' 4:02 Boise State lineman Garrett Larson says teammates helped him make transition to center 4:54 Week 7 Treasure Valley top high school football plays 1:11 Drama of Northern California fires caught on camera 3:43 Boise bike crash victim says driver abandoned him 1:39 Northern California scorched as wildfires rage on 0:20 Sky glows orange at Disneyland from California wildfires Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Boise bike crash victim says driver abandoned him Derrek Brent was riding his bike to work in Downtown Boise Oct. 2, 2017, when he was involved in a crash. He believes a vehicle hit his front wheel. Police are investigating and asking for any witnesses to come forward. Derrek Brent was riding his bike to work in Downtown Boise Oct. 2, 2017, when he was involved in a crash. He believes a vehicle hit his front wheel. Police are investigating and asking for any witnesses to come forward. kmoeller@idahostatesman.com

Derrek Brent was riding his bike to work in Downtown Boise Oct. 2, 2017, when he was involved in a crash. He believes a vehicle hit his front wheel. Police are investigating and asking for any witnesses to come forward. kmoeller@idahostatesman.com