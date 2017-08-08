Idaho, you have a mountain of eclipse souvenir options

375 years.
That’s the average length of time between total solar eclipses for any given location on Earth — some places see them more frequently, others have a much longer wait. This is the first one in the United States since 1979.
“A solar exclipse is a rare event that not many get to see because the moon’s shadow is relatively small,” a NASA scientist says in an explanatory video published July 21, later adding, “So, if you find your area in the path of totality one year, you’ve hit the jackpot.”
A swath of Idaho will be in the path of totality — the shadow of the moon — so it’s no wonder that many people are headed to festivals, going camping, or planning to just play their favorite eclipse-themed songs at the office.
It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Who wouldn’t want some of the eclipse souvenirs that are popping up in local stores and online?
Why not pick up an eclipse T-shirt, onesie or hat? WearBoise.com has a nice selection.
“Between our shop downtown and online sales across the state, demand has been nonstop,” said Lisa McGrath, co-owner of WearBoise.com with husband, Paul Carew. “We’ve also heard that we’re one of the last local businesses to have ISO-certified eclipse glasses in stock.”
FawnandFoal, a Boise-based Etsy shop, has “Path of Totality” T-shirts. In fact, there are a bunch of Idaho eclipse T-shirts on Etsy, including Boise Screen Print Shop’s “I blacked out in Idaho” and RadCake’s “I saw the dark side of the moon.”
There are also stickers, necklaces and calendars. Want a magnet? Re-POP has a limited number of these cool metal magnets.
Have you seen any eclipse merchandise you couldn’t resist? If so, send me a link and I’ll add it to this list.
Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413, @KatyMoeller
