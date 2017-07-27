Bugged by loud cars cruising Downtown? So is city hall, so there are new rules.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:33 New chapter for Idaho Humane Society Pause 1:51 Idaho man's Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge explodes in bedroom 1:15 Trees in the Boise River are a hazard to floaters 0:14 Cole Road (again) closed south of Fairview 1:11 Artist Noel Weber on Boise's Basque Block mural 2:16 Boise River flood damage could cost millions along Greenbelt 3:19 Fireworks-caused wildfire destroyed his home a year ago 1:14 Boise River flooding erosion at Plantation Island 0:39 Terra Nativa time lapse 1:31 Will you be able to float the Boise River this summer? Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email A crowd gathers on a Saturday night as a parade of sports cars and hot rods cruise Main and Idaho Streets. The tradition of cruising is alive and well, but the cacophony of revving engines and squealing tires echoing through the city streets has some business owners wanting to muffle excessive noise. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

A crowd gathers on a Saturday night as a parade of sports cars and hot rods cruise Main and Idaho Streets. The tradition of cruising is alive and well, but the cacophony of revving engines and squealing tires echoing through the city streets has some business owners wanting to muffle excessive noise. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com