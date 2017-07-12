Boise
Boise

Boise & Garden City

July 12, 2017 9:45 AM

Body found on Boise River sand bar ID’d as Meridian man; investigation continues

By Kristin Rodine

The decomposed remains of Andrew Joseph Lee Gatten, 34, have been positively identified, but the cause and manner of his death have yet to be determined, the Ada County Coroner’s Office announced Wednesday morning.

Gatten’s death is under investigation by the Ada County Sheriff’s Office. Officials found the body after a caller reported possibly seeing human remains on the small piece of land west of Willow Lane around 7 p.m. on Monday.

On Tuesday morning, the coroner removed the remains — said to be “in an advanced state of decomposition” — from the island. An autopsy has been conducted, and a forensic team is working to determine how long the body was in the river and how long Gatten had been missing.

It was the second body found in the Boise River since this weekend. The remains of Mark Rose, reported missing in April, were found in a debris pile near a Canyon County sportsman’s access.

