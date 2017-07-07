Idaho Humane Society will break ground on new shelter Tuesday — and you’re invited

A groundbreaking ceremony for the Idaho Humane Society’s new shelter has been scheduled for 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday.
The public is invited to the event at the site, 8506 W. Overland Road.
The new campus will cost $15 million, and they’ve still got another $4 million to raise, said Allison Maier, a spokeswoman for the society.
In 2013, the Idaho Humane Society announced plans to build a new 40,000-square-foot facility on about 10 acres on Overland Road. It said it had outgrown the current facility near the airport.
The facility’s veterinary hospital will provide more room for high-quality, comprehensive medical care to homeless animals, strays being held until their owners are located and low-income clients, shelter officials say. The fundraising campaign for the state-of-the-art shelter is called Designed to Be Kind.
The project was greeted with enthusiasm in the community, though some local veterinarians expressed concern about the economic impact of the new shelter’s clinic. In 2015, the nonprofit struck a deal that it would no longer provide routine care or nonemergency orthopedic surgery for pets belonging to middle-income or wealthy owners.
