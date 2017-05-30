Man stopped for a snake in the road and was hit by a pickup, Ada sheriff says

A 59-year-old man was hospitalized with serious injuries Monday night, after he was struck by a pickup truck on a road northwest of Boise, according to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.
The man was driving toward Hidden Springs on Cartwright Road when he pulled over and got out of his vehicle to pick up a snake. He was hit by a pickup headed to Boise.
The impact sent the man flying, and he landed on the pavement. He was not conscious but he was breathing when paramedics arrived, sheriff’s spokesman Patrick Orr said.
Emergency personnel were dispatched to the intersection of Cartwright Road and Pierce Park Lane at about 8:30 p.m., less than an hour before sunset.
No information about the snake — what type it was, whether it was alive or why the man stopped for it — was immediately available Tuesday.
The name of the Boise driver at the wheel of the pickup has not been released. The accident is still under investigation. No citations have been issued.
Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413, @KatyMoeller
