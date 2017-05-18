Outdoor fine dining event coming to Downtown Boise

Five Boise restaurants are scheduled to participate in a new outdoor dining event Sept. 10 in front of the Capitol building in Downtown Boise.
Downtown Boise Association, which is organizing the four-course meal, plus drinks, has dubbed it Capitol Table. Executive director Lynn Hightower announced the event Thursday at the group’s annual State of Downtown Boise meeting.
Capitol Table will shut down the north end of Capitol Boulevard between Jefferson and Bannock streets.
The participating restaurants are Fork, Brickyard Steakhouse, Juniper, Red Feather and Capitol Cellars. Chefs from those restaurants will prepare meals that incorporate Idaho wines and other local products, said Karlee May, the Downtown Boise Association’s events and programs manager.
May said she will start selling tickets for the event soon. Packages range in price from $2,500 for six tickets plus promotional opportunities to $650 for four tickets. DBA will split the proceeds with a food-industry-related nonprofit, she said.
A total of 150 tickets will be available.
May said she’s been working for three years to deliver this event. DBA is borrowing the idea from cities around the country, including Fort Worth, Texas and Park City, Utah, that have held similar events, she said.
For more information, email May at kmay@DowntownBoise.org
Sven Berg: 208-377-6275, @IDS_SvenBerg
