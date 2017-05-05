Boise sold out X Games tickets in 19 minutes Friday, will give away a few more

It seems Boise has a market for skateboarding and other extreme sports in Boise.
At 10 a.m. on Friday, the city began selling tickets for bleacher seats at the June 10 final round of ESPN’s X Games qualifier at Rhodes Skate Park. Before the clock struck 10:20 a.m., all 300 were gone, Boise Parks and Recreation spokeswoman Bonnie Shelton said.
The proceeds from the $20 tickets go to the city of Boise, Shelton said.
In the coming weeks, she said, Boise will give away a few more tickets. Keep an eye on the city’s Facebook page for more information.
The qualifier will take place at Boise’s freshly revamped Rhodes Skate Park, which became an instant hit in town and received nationwide acclaim among skaters after re-opening in August 2016. That enthusiasm is reflected in sports giant ESPN’s choice to host a qualifying event for the 2017 X Games in Boise.
The event will feature the world’s top skateboarders and BMX riders.
The first round of competition in this year’s X Games qualifiers in Boise is scheduled to take place June 9. Tickets are not needed to watch the June 9 events from the bleachers. For that day, the bleachers will be open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis.
Standing-room-only areas around the park will be available on both June 9 and June 10. Tickets aren’t required to attend those areas.
But for the June 10 main event, ticket holders will have exclusive access to the bleachers on the south side of the competition area.
