Want to see the X Games in Boise? Tickets go on sale Friday

Tickets for bleacher seats at the June 10 X Games Qualifier final rounds will be available starting at 10 a.m. Friday on the city of Boise’s X Games website.
Tickets are $20 apiece, with a six-ticket limit per customer, according to a city news release. They are non-refundable. It’s unclear how many tickets will be sold.
The qualifier will take place at Boise’s freshly revamped Rhodes Skate Park, which became an instant hit in town and received nationwide acclaim among skaters after re-opening in August 2016. That enthusiasm is reflected in sports giant ESPN’s choice to host a qualifying event for the 2017 X Games in Boise.
The event will feature the world’s top skateboarders and BMX riders.
The first round of competition in this year’ X Games qualifiers in Boise is scheduled to take place June 9. Tickets are not needed to watch the June 9 events from the bleachers. For that day, the bleachers will be open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis.
Standing-room-only areas around the park will be available on both June 9 and June 10. Tickets aren’t required to attend those areas.
But for the June 10 main event, ticket holders will have exclusive access to the bleachers on the south side of the competition area, according to the city’s news release.
