Want to see the X Games in Boise? Tickets go on sale Friday

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:44 How to protect a new home from flooding Pause 2:12 New giraffe Tafari coming to Zoo Boise 1:20 Sharrie Armfield: The struggle to find an affordable apartment 0:55 Hot weather as Boise River floods 0:47 House Passes GOP Health Care Replacement bill 3:59 After 20 years in prison, Chris Tapp is released aided by Idaho Innocence Project 2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy 1:17 Historic Boise home has new life as North End's Sturiale Place 4:04 James Comey 'mildly nauseous' that FBI probe could have affected election 0:39 Is the Jones House haunted? Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Some of the top skateboarders in the nation celebrated the grand opening of the newly renovated $1.55 million Rhodes Skate Park near downtown Boise Saturday. Kyle Green kgreen@idahostatesman.com