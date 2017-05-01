2017 is one of Boise’s wettest years on record; lawns happy, gardeners sad

A rainy spring on the heels of an unusually snowy winter has greened up Boise yards but delayed the start of growing season. Rain is in the forecast for this weekend, so don’t put off mowing that knee-deep grass in your backyard.
“I would mow Thursday,” said Josh Smith, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Boise. Thursday is expected to be sunny, with highs in the low 80s.
This year is the wettest on record for at least three Idaho towns, including Garden Valley (19.53 inches), McCall (17.78 inches) and Jerome (8.11 inches), the Weather Service says.
A little over 9 inches of precipitation has been measured in Boise from Jan. 1 to April 30. That makes it the third wettest for that time period since records began in 1878.
“Nine inches is pretty unique,” Smith said. “It’s been 113 years since the last time. There’s no one around to see that much precipitation. Nothing has come anywhere close to that.”
What’s normal for that four-month period? 4.85 inches. Last year, Boise had below-normal precipitation to start the year, logging just 3.65 inches.
So we’re already three-quarters of the way toward the precipitation we normally get in an entire year — about 12 inches — and still have another 50 days of mercurial spring weather. Showers and thunderstorms are on the way Friday to Sunday, the Weather Service says.
Some notable numbers for Boise the past four months:
▪ 55 days. That’s how many days with measurable precipitation (snow and/or rain) that Boise has had since Jan. 1. The month with the most days was March, which had 17.
▪ 2.96 inches of total precipitation in Boise in January. That’s more than was measured in February (1.22 inches), March (2.86 inches) and April (2.01 inches).
▪ 1.40 inches of rain. That’s how much fell in Boise on March 30, the 10th wettest day in recorded history.
Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413, @KatyMoeller
Comments