Boise teachers’ ‘Thin Air’ podcast breathes life into missing-person cases

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:14 How Boise's giant sequoia will be moved Pause 1:15 Boise flood forecast 4/19/2017 2:30 True crime enthusiasts research old missing-person cases for 'Thin Air' podcast 4:12 Usful Glassworks tells its story 2:05 Eagle High celebrates late coach with 'Doug Corta Day' 0:41 Bullet went through RV before it struck Boise police officer 2:02 Everything is different for real estate agents in the $1 million market 3:59 After 20 years in prison, Chris Tapp is released aided by Idaho Innocence Project 3:05 81-year-old Bogus Basin skier reaches the 1/2 million vertical feet mark 1:08 Labrador holds town hall in Nampa Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Daniel Calderon and Jordan Sims, two Boise friends who produce the bi-weekly podcast "Thin Air," are true crime enthusiasts who research and recount old missing-persons cases from around the nation. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com