Zoo Boise chips in for Foothills preservation

Zoo Boise plans to contribute $250,000 over the next five years to pay for preservation and restoration of the Boise Foothills.
The money will be used to build a land management program for Boise’s open space preserves, many of which are in the Foothills; enhance and restore wildlife habitat by managing for invasive species, planting native species and reducing wildfire risk; and involve volunteers in the science, management and restoration of the Boise Foothills, highlighting the wildlife that live there.
It comes from a $.50 conservation fee tacked on to the price of admission for the zoo. Most of the conservation money goes to efforts to help preserve habitat and animals around the world. Now, a portion of it, along with some of the money that visitors pay to feed giraffes and slots and take part in other zoo-related activities, will be spent in the Zoo’s backyard, the Foothills.
“We have turned the act of visiting the zoo into a conservation action,” Zoo Boise director Steve Burns said.
This is the second time Zoo Boise has contributed money for Foothills projects. Last year, the zoo provided $100,000 toward restoration of the Table Rock area, which burned in a June fire.
Sven Berg: 208-377-6275, @IDS_SvenBerg
