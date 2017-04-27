A market in Downtown Boise’s Garro Building? Coffee Shop? Donuts?

The new owners of the Garro Building think its first floor is a good spot for a neighborhood market.
A coffee shop or donut shop could work too, said James Schramm, a trustee for the O.L. Halsell Foundation. In December, the foundation bought the Garro Building, on Bannock Street just west of the Hoff Building, and the building that houses 10 Barrel’s Downtown pub and a parking lot on Bannock, from the Idaho Department of Lands for $6.7 million.
Office space takes up the first floor now, but Schramm said it will soon be a 3,700-square-foot space area that would be perfect for retail use.
“We think with the right tenant in the first floor, it will become a very desirable location,” Schramm said.
The foundation uses its investments to provide money to charities such as the Boys and Girls Club, Meals on Wheels and several Alzheimer’s disease foundations in Orange County, Calif., Schramm said.
The group plans to move the first-floor entrance to the west and close off one of three stairways into the basement, he said.
The basement and second, third and fifth floors of the Garro Building are occupied, Schramm said, but the first and fourth floors are available. The foundation anticipates using the fourth floor for office space, he said.
Other changes on top include a new paint job for the building’s exterior, sprucing up of all common areas and a cover for the sidewalk along the face of the building.
Schramm said the foundation hopes to start construction in early July and finish the remodel by the end of this year.
