Boise homeless shelter’s new playground lets kids be kids

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:44 How to protect a new home from flooding Pause 0:46 A Grand Slam view from atop Kepros Mountain 2:18 Meet Bishop Kelly's Roo Nostalgia: up-and-coming hip-hop artist and three-sport star 4:12 Usful Glassworks tells its story 3:05 81-year-old Bogus Basin skier reaches the 1/2 million vertical feet mark 3:33 Tim Flaherty talks about the need for day shelters for homeless families 3:59 After 20 years in prison, Chris Tapp is released aided by Idaho Innocence Project 1:43 Ex-homeless dad talks about how he got off Boise streets 2:05 Eagle High celebrates late coach with 'Doug Corta Day' 4:03 Chris Petersen discusses Huskies spring finale Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Jodi Peterson, co-director of Interfaith Sanctuary, talks about a new playground for kids at the homeless shelter. A ribbon cutting will be held at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at the shelter, 1620 River St. By Katy Moeller kmoeller@idahostatesman.com