After mediation fails, Ada County police brutality lawsuit heads to trial

Adam T. Saetrum will try to convince a federal court jury that a sheriff’s sergeant intentionally struck him with his patrol car during a police drug buy four years ago.
Sgt. Jake Vogt of the Ada County Sheriff’s Office maintains he may have bumped Saetrum with the door of his police cruiser as he got out to apprehend the suspect. But he said it wasn’t enough to cause Saetrum to lose his balance in the parking lot of Boise Towne Square.
Saetrum, a Boise resident, said he injured his knee when the impact from the vehicle knocked him to the ground. He’s seeking $7,835 for treatment of his knee injury, $60,000 for pain and suffering and up to $250,000 in punitive damages.
The trial, which is expected to last five days, began Tuesday morning with jury selection. It comes after the two sides were unable to reach an agreement during mediation talks last month with a judge not involved in the case.
Last last year, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that a reasonable jury could find Vogt intentionally struck Saetrum with the car. Vogt denies that he struck Saetrum on purpose.
On Feb. 26, 2013, Saetrum got in an undercover officer’s pickup truck in the mall parking lot and showed him nearly a pound of marijuana, valued at $2,600. The officer told Saetrum he had to go inside the mall to retrieve his money from a friend.
Vogt and another deputy, driving marked patrol cars, drove toward the pickup to arrest Saetrum. Two other officers drove toward Saetrum’s car, parked about 50 feet away, to arrest two men waiting inside it.
As Vogt approached the pickup, Saetrum got out and began walking toward his car. Vogt accelerated slightly and intercepted him.
The defense says Saetrum did not complain about injuries after he was booked into the Ada County Jail, despite being asked a standard set of health-related questions.
“It was noted that Saetrum was not walking with a stagger, did not look disheveled and did not appear to be in pain,” the defense said in its trial brief.
The following day, a jail nurse saw Saetrum and reported that he “interacted normally” and the nurse did not notice any signs of injury. The nurse offered medical assistance for any issues he may have had, but he told the nurse he didn’t need anything, according to the brief.
Later that day, Saetrum appeared for a video arraignment and neither he nor his father, Rod Saetrum, a lawyer who represented his son, made reference to Saetrum being hit by a car or sustaining injuries during his arrest for offering to sell slightly less than a pound of marijuana.
The first time Saetrum raised the issue, the defense said, was during a subsequent court hearing on April 9, 2013. The defense said the injury claim came only after Saetrum learned he would not be offered a plea deal.
Saetrum pleaded guilty in state court of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and spent four months in the Correctional Alternative Placement Program in 2014.
The defense plans to question Jonathan Blotter, a professor of mechanical engineering at Brigham Young University, who conducted an analysis of video and audio recordings from Vogt’s patrol car. Blotter concluded that there was an impact-type sound that could have resulted from the car door when Saetrum was with the door.
Blotter determined that “at the time the possible impact sound registered on the recording, the front bumper of the patrol car had already passed Saetrum and he was instead in proximity to the driver-side door,” the defense said.
Saetrum said Blotter’s analysis was flawed because he used the palm of a hand striking a car door, not a clothed leg. And Blotter didn’t do any experiments to determine whether the sound on the police video could have been made by an impact with the car bumper.
