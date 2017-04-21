Unsafe lane change leads car into pond along junction of Boise Connector, Interstate 84

An out-of-state driver listening to her GPS made an unsafe lane change that ended with her car in the catch pond at the Flying Wye Friday afternoon, Idaho State Police said.
Traveling along the on-ramp that leads from Cole Road to the I-184 Connector, the woman tried to move over too quickly for the Franklin Road exit, hit a truck, went down the hill and landed in the pond, police said.
She and another woman who was a passenger were able to get out uninjured before the car submerged. Dive crews as of 2:30 p.m. were getting the car out of the pond at the junctions of interstates 84 and 184.
ISP, Boise Police, Boise Fire Department and Ada County Paramedics all responded. Emergency vehicles are blocking the westbound onramp leading from Cole Road to the inbound Connector, according to ISP.
This is a breaking news report. Check back for further details as they are confirmed.
