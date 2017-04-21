What’s happening to the Julia Davis Park rose garden?

A few Julia Davis Park visitors were alarmed recently when they saw what looked to them like efforts to tear out the park’s rose garden.
That is not what’s happening, Boise Parks and Recreation director Doug Holloway said Thursday.
Instead, Holloway said, parks workers are spacing some of the plants out and doing normal spring planting. When the rose garden was originally installed, he said, some of the plants were put too close together, and the crowding was killing some of them.
So in fact, the Parks Department is working to keep the garden healthy, not remove it, Holloway said.
The department is considering redesigning the garden to make it more attractive for weddings and other events, he said.
Comments