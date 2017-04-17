Free health clinic starts Tuesday in Boise

Volunteers will offer health exams during a free clinic this week.
The event, organized by the Adventist Medical Evangelism Network, will provide services including:
▪ Eye exams with prescriptions and glasses
▪ Dental cleanings, fillings and extractions
▪ Diabetes and blood pressure screenings
▪ Massage therapy
▪ Lifestyle counseling
The clinic will be at Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Boise, from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.
According to a news release, the event is sponsored by Community Development Inc., Genesis Community Health, Life’s Kitchen, 89.5 KTSY, Garden City Community Collaborative, the Seventh-day Adventist Church, Gem State Adventist Academy and ASI Northwest.
The health care partners are the Idaho Oral Health Alliance, Idaho Optometric Physicians and the Family Medicine Residency of Idaho.
Audrey Dutton: 208-377-6448, @audreydutton
