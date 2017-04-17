30 homes planned near Hill Road and Pierce Park Lane

The final plat for developer Jim Conger’s Belmar Estates project is scheduled to come before the Boise City Council on Tuesday.
Conger’s plans call for 30 homes on a 9.8-acre parcel along the south side of Hill Road and about 500 feet east of Pierce Park Lane in the Collister Neighborhood.
A company that Conger manages owns the property, according to Ada County records. The 30-home project would be the second phase of Belmar Estates. The first phase is located just south of this one.
Conger’s letter to city planners introducing his project points out the variety of nearby amenities, such as the Boise Foothills, parks and golf courses, as features to make his development more attractive.
