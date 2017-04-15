Garden City man in critical condition after Friday night crash

A Garden City man is in critical condition following a Friday night accident where he was ejected from his vehicle, according to a Garden City Police Department press release.
Shortly after 9 p.m., police responded to a crash in the 4400 block of Chinden Boulevard. Police believe 55-year-old Christopher E. Abbott was exiting a parking lot on Chinden in his 1993 Buick Regal when his car was struck on the driver’s side by a 1997 Dodge 2500 pickup truck driven by Timothy R. Garrett.
Garrett, of Placerville, was westbound on Chinden.
The force of the crash ejected Abbott into the roadway. He was taken to Saint Alphonsus in Boise, where he was listed in critical condition.
A male passenger in Garrett’s vehicle, 50-year-old Laurel D. McKenzie, was also hospitalized and is in stable condition, according to the release.
Police said they believe drugs or alcohol may have played a role in the crash. The Ada County CRASH Reconstruction Team is investigating the accident, and charges may be brought pending further information on the crash.
