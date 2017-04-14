Car crashes into building on Fairview, at least 1 injured

At least one person was taken by ambulance to a local hospital after the crash, which was reported at 7:05 a.m. Friday, an Ada County dispatcher said.
The vehicle hit a power pole, breaking it, then hit a U-Haul rental business on the south side of Fairview Avenue at Sunrise Manor Way, west of the busy intersection of Fairview and Five Mile Road. The car apparently did not go through the building’s exterior wall.
Area police have urged drivers to be more attentive after a spate of recent car-into-building and other crashes. Not counting Friday’s crash, at least six incidents where motorists drove into buildings were reported in Nampa and Boise in the past two months..
Boise police are investigating Friday’s crash, and rush-hour traffic reportedly was not disrupted.
Comments