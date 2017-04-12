Boise & Garden City

April 12, 2017 1:50 PM

Child gets arm caught in conveyor at Boise Airport, gets ‘bumps and bruises’

By Kristin Rodine

krodine@idahostatesman.com

A family was at the Transportation Security Administration checkpoint about 6 a.m. when a toddler reached his arm into the conveyor carrying bags through the X-ray machine, and his arm got caught, TSA spokesman Thomas Kelly said.

Emergency responders and TSA personnel were able to free the little boy’s arm, and the child was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, Kelly said.

“TSA was glad to see that the injuries appeared to be nothing more than some bumps and bruises and that the family rebooked on a flight departing early this afternoon,” he said.

Boise police and firefighters responded to the incident, a Boise Airport spokesman said, and by 6:30 a.m. an Ada County dispatcher said crews had cleared the scene.

Information was not immediately available about whether the family lives in the Treasure Valley or where they were headed.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Vehicle hits pedestrian in Boise

Vehicle hits pedestrian in Boise 0:11

Vehicle hits pedestrian in Boise
A day after Foothills shooting, trails are open and back in use 1:08

A day after Foothills shooting, trails are open and back in use
Moose wanders through Boise's North End 1:00

Moose wanders through Boise's North End

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos