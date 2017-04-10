Off-leash dogs, beaches, reworked clock tower could be in Ann Morrison Park’s future

The fountain in the middle of Ann Morrison Park would become an interactive feature where people can splash around.
Several fields east of the fountain would provide space for soccer, cricket, ultimate Frisbee and other sports. The peninsula on the southwest corner would become a fenced areas where dogs can run off-leash.
A semicircular inlet would give Boise River floaters a beach area to take their boats out of the water. A couple more small beaches would give people places to hang out by the river.
The clock tower would be renovated and relocated.
These are just a few of the changes anticipated in a reworking of the Ann Morrison Park master plan. The process to update the park began last spring as the city’s Parks and Recreation Department and Harry W. Morrison Foundation looked to refresh Boise’s largest park. The park was built in 1959 and named for the first wife of Harry Morrison, who founded Boise’s heavy construction giant Morrison Knudsen Corp.
The Boise Parks and Recreation Commission approved the proposed new design of Ann Morrison Park last month. The Boise City Council is scheduled to review it Tuesday afternoon.
