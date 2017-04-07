Injured pedestrian identified in Tuesday hit-and-run in Caldwell

Twenty-year-old Eligah Fuller of Caldwell was walking near the corner of Linden Street and Kimball Avenue about 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday when a car hit him, according to Idaho State Police.
Police are still looking for the car and driver, who they say fled the scene westbound on Linden.
The car is described as a silver or gray passenger car, possibly a sports car, with a hatchback. The car has front-end damage, possibly including a broken headlight.
No description of the driver was available.
Police ask anyone with information about the crash, car or driver to call ISP dispatch at (208) 846-7500.
Sven Berg: 208-377-6275, @IDS_SvenBerg
Comments