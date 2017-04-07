Idaho Guard airmen injured in Arizona fight

A group of about eight attacked two Idaho Air National Guard airmen around 2 a.m. on Sunday as they left The Kress, a nightclub in northern Yuma, Ariz., a Yuma Police Department spokeswoman said Friday.
The full extent of the men’s injuries is unclear. Idaho Guard spokesman Maj. Chris Borders said one man has a broken jaw. One of the men, possibly the same one, was flown to a hospital in San Diego, Borders said. Yuma police spokeswoman Lori Franklin said the injuries were not life-threatening.
Also unclear is the cause of the fight.
“We do have a military Marine base here, so it's not like military people are targeted here,” Franklin said.
The story was first reported by KIVI Channel 6 in Boise.
The names of the men have not been released. Borders said they were in Yuma helping other Guardsmen conduct training exercises.
Local police are reviewing surveillance footage that may show the fight, Franklin said, but they don’t have any leads.
Sven Berg: 208-377-6275, @IDS_SvenBerg
Comments