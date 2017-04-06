Boise police still investigating pre-dawn crash that killed woman; 2 dogs injured but OK

Detectives have not yet determined why Kelly Joy Hall was walking dogs on a frontage road off Interstate 84 about 4:20 a.m. Wednesday when she was hit by a small pickup truck, Boise police said Thursday.
The pickup’s driver, a 39-year-old Boise man, has cooperated with detectives throughout the investigation, police said. An officer said Wednesday that the driver called 911 to report the crash.
No citations or charges have been issued. The investigation is ongoing.
Hall, 57, of Boise reportedly was walking two dogs in the roadway when she was hit. She died at the scene despite paramedics’ efforts to save her, police said.
The dogs were taken to a local veterinary hospital and treated for minor injuries, a police spokeswoman said Thursday, adding that “ last word from the vet was they were doing well.”
The crash happened on Market Street just off Amity Road in an industrial area near the Boise airport.
The Ada County Coroner reported that Hall’s death was accidental and caused by blunt force trauma.
