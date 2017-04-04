Hey students, want to get involved? Boise has spots for you on its governing boards

The city of Boise is offering high-school students a chance to help decide the issues that come before its various governing panels.
The city will place students on these boards and commissions, ranging from Arts and History to Planning and Zoning. Though the student board members aren't allowed to vote on final decisions, they do weigh in with questions and input.
The voluntary positions are unpaid. They're open to any high school applicant who lives inside Boise city limits.
Applications must be submitted before 5 p.m. on April 28.
Position descriptions and an application form can be downloaded from the city's website at www.cityofboise.org. Students should submit applications to Jeff Janis at jjanis@cityofboise.org; or mail to: Office of the Mayor, P.O Box 500, Boise, ID 83701-500.
For more information, please contact Janis at the above email or call 384-4422.
Sven Berg: 208-377-6275, @IDS_SvenBerg
Comments