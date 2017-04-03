Rude awakening: Man, asleep in dumpster, ends up injured in garbage truck

The man was taken to a local hospital, Boise police said, but no information was immediately available about his injuries or who he is.
A garbage truck making its early rounds dumped the container in an alley off the 3000 block of West State Street, an Ada County dispatcher said, and emergency crews were notified that a man was in the load at 4:54 a.m. Monday.
Police and firefighters helped uncover the man and pull him from the truck, and paramedics were on hand to treat and transport him, officials said. The man had reportedly been sleeping in the dumpster, police and dispatch said.
The incident happened behind a business near North 30th and Lemp.
No further information about the circumstances or the man’s condition was available by mid-morning Monday. A police spokeswoman said his injuries at the scene did not appear to be life-threatening.
